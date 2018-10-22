Protectionists: I hate these guys

People you don’t like – they’re everywhere

International Competition and Adjustment: Evidence from the First Great Liberalization

by Stephane Becuwe, Bertrand Blancheton, Christopher M. Meissner – #25173 (DAE ITI)

Abstract:

France and Great Britain signed the Cobden Chevalier treaty in

1860 eliminating import prohibitions and lowering tariffs with

Britain. This policy change was unexpected by French industry

and entirely free from lobbying efforts. A series of commercial

treaties with other nations followed in the 1860s lowering

tariffs with France’s largest trade partners. We study the

dynamics of French trade patterns using product level exports and

imports for France with all partners and at the bilateral level

before and after these tectonic trade policy shocks. We find a

significant rise in intra-industry trade in leading manufactured

products. Cotton, woolen and silk cloth “held their ground,”

rising imports being met with rising exports. Rather than

shifting or destabilizing French patterns of specialization,

liberalization allowed for an expansion of exports in

differentiated products. The findings are consistent with the

“smooth adjustment” hypothesis. The return to discussion of

higher tariffs from 1878 should not be regarded as a backlash to

international competition, but rather the outcome of

anti-competitive protectionist lobbying.